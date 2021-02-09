KISS - Three Exclusive Packages Up For Auction In Support Of SknVue Skin Cancer Nonprofit Charity

KISS have checked in with the following update:

"The Ultimate KISS for Valentine's Day! Bid on 3 awesome KISS packages and help out with a great cause - SknVue - Skin Cancer Nonprofit.

Bid now at CharityBuzz.com."

The three packages on offer:

Meet KISS with 2 Tickets & Backstage Passes to the KISS End Of The Road World Tour

You and a guest will enjoy a KISS concert during their “End Of The Road” world tour, the last time KISS will perform live ever! You will be treated to a backstage meet and greet and photo with the entire band.

Set Sail with Rock Superstars KISS on the 6-Day KISS Kruise X from October 29 - November 3

The KISS Kruise is usually sold out, but we have two exclusive tickets saved for you and your Valentine. The KISS Kruise X is setting sail for another amazing rock n’ roll adventure at sea, and this year we’re transforming the ship into our very own Psycho Circus. You and your Valentine are invited to join KISS as we sail from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras aboard Norwegian Jewel, October 29th – November 3rd, 2021 (tentative dates, subject to change).

Tommy Thayer Signed & Played Signature Epiphone Electric Blue Les Paul Guitar

Designed by KISS legend Tommy Thayer and is his fourth signature model with Epiphone. The unique Electric Blue finish came about via fellow KISS bandmate Eric Singer, who turned Thayer on to custom painter John Douglas who collaborated with the Epiphone team on the color. Thayer says, "I play the Epiphone all the time and they sound like a great guitar should."

Thayer's guitar is equipped with Seymour Duncan® humbuckers, engraved Tommy Thayer metal truss rod cover, chrome-finished pickguard, eye-catching Electric Blue sparkle finish, Spaceman logo on the back of the headstock, and a custom blue hardshell case.

Bid on these packages at this location.