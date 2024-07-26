KISS Unveils Animalize Collection To Celebrate Album’s 40th Anniversary

KISS has announced a special Animalize collection to celebrate the album’s 40th anniversary.

Featured in the collection is a picture disc (limited edition), cornetto color LP (limited edition), a limited edition Animalize all-over print button-up shirt, various t-shirts, a bandana, duffel bag, button set, and bumper sticker. Check out the collection at shopkissonline.com.

Celebrating 40 years of Animalize with Exclusive Picture Disc & Colored Vinyl versions of the album - ONLY at KISSONLINE! https://t.co/leQdEonAjb pic.twitter.com/xhGwRG1H6X — KISS (@kiss) July 26, 2024

Released in September 1984, Animalize featured new guitarist Mark St. John and holds the hit single “Heaven’s On Fire”. The album would reach platinum status in the U.S. and Canada.