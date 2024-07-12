KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – Back With A Bang Tops The Official German Album Charts

Stadium rockers Kissin’ Dynamite top the Official German Album Charts and celebrate their first ever #1 album, fittingly titled Back With A Bang! Having previously hit the Official German Album Charts at #2 with their 2022 offering Not The End Of The Road and regularly topping the Rock Radio Airplay Charts with their singles, the band now takes the next step.

With a brand-new #1 charting record under their belts and a fast-selling world tour on the horizon in autumn 2024, Kissin’ Dynamite is back and better than ever, taking their mission of bringing back stadium rock to all-new heights.

Kissin’ Dynamite states:

“Friends, we did it together!

"We hold the number #1 award of the official German album charts in our hands! We dedicate this award to all of you out there! We're all setting an example for real rock music together! Rock is NOT dead, as some claim. We are all proof of that! 17 years you have been loyally by our side and this trophy is the result of this great journey! You were the reason, you are the reason and you will always be the only reason why we make music. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your incredible support!

"Yours,

Hannes, Ande, Jim, Steffen and Sebbes And now: RAISE YOUR GLASS!!!

#kissindynamite #backwithabang #bringbackstadiumrock”

Back With A Bang is available in the following formats:

- 3CD/1DVD/1BD Earbook 60pp Earbook incl. CD, Documentary (DVD/BD), Live CD (6 Tracks), Karaoke CD (12 Tracks) - strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- 1CD/1DVD/1BD Deluxe Box Digipak, Documentary (DVD/BD), Bumbag, Dynamite Patch, Golden Ticket Tourpass Laminate, Beer Coasters (cardboard) 6 pcs, packed in folding box - strictly limited to 700 worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Colour incl. 24pp booklet, record butler - strictly limited to 150 worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Yellow - strictly limited to 200 worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Red - strictly limited to 1000 worldwide

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- 1CD Digipak 24pp booklet

- 1MC Colour Tape - strictly limited to 150 worldwide

- Digital Album

Order here.

Back With A Bang tracklisting:

"Back With A Bang"

"My Monster"

"Raise Your Glass"

"Queen Of The Night"

"The Devil Is A Woman"

"The Best Is Yet To Come"

"I Do It My Way"

"More Is More"

"Iconic"

"Learn To Fly"

"When The Lights Go Out"

"Not A Wise Man"

"Raise Your Glass" video:

Founded as a teenage school band in 2007 and equipped with an authentic 80s stadium rock attitude, Kissin' Dynamite have performed at countless major festivals internationally, opened for acts such as L.A. rockstars Mötley Crüe and played massive sold-out headline tours.

Find the band's current live itinerary here.

Kissin' Dynamite are:

Hannes Braun - vocals

Ande Braun - guitar

Jim Müller - guitar

Steffen Haile - bass

Sebastian Berg - drums

(Photo - Holger Fichtner)