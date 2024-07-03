KISSIN’ DYNAMITE Streaming New Album Title Track "Back With A Bang"; Audio

German stadium rockers, Kissin' Dynamite, have released the title track of their upcoming new studio album, Back With A Bang, out this Friday, July 5 via Napalm Records. Listen to the song below:

Kissin' Dynamite on the new album: “We're back - 'Back With A Bang'. As we are not a band of overly intellectual concepts we much rather cut through the shit. Our mission? Bring Back Stadium Rock. Our fans are rewarded with Kissin' Dynamite in it's purest form: matured, straight and intense.”

Back With A Bang will be available in the following formats:

- 3CD/1DVD/1BD Earbook 60pp Earbook incl. CD, Documentary (DVD/BD), Live CD (6 Tracks), Karaoke CD (12 Tracks) - strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- 1CD/1DVD/1BD Deluxe Box Digipak, Documentary (DVD/BD), Bumbag, Dynamite Patch, Golden Ticket Tourpass Laminate, Beer Coasters (cardboard) 6 pcs, packed in folding box - strictly limited to 700 worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Colour incl. 24pp booklet, record butler - strictly limited to 150 worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Yellow - strictly limited to 200 worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Red - strictly limited to 1000 worldwide

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- 1CD Digipak 24pp booklet

- 1MC Colour Tape - strictly limited to 150 worldwide

- Digital Album

Back With A Bang tracklisting:

"Back With A Bang"

"My Monster"

"Raise Your Glass"

"Queen Of The Night"

"The Devil Is A Woman"

"The Best Is Yet To Come"

"I Do It My Way"

"More Is More"

"Iconic"

"Learn To Fly"

"When The Lights Go Out"

"Not A Wise Man"

"The Devil Is A Woman" video:

"My Monster" video:

"Raise Your Glass" video:

Founded as a teenage school band in 2007 and equipped with an authentic 80s stadium rock attitude, Kissin' Dynamite have performed at countless major festivals internationally, opened for acts such as L.A. rockstars Mötley Crüe and played massive sold-out headline tours.

Kissin' Dynamite are:

Hannes Braun - vocals

Ande Braun - guitar

Jim Müller - guitar

Steffen Haile - bass

Sebastian Berg - drums

(Photo - Holger Fichtner)