KITTIE Announce Non-Alcoholic Beverage KittiePIG; "All Headbang. No Hangover"

KittiePIG is the brainchild of South African-born, Grammy-featured producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and We Are PIGS frontwoman Esjay Jones, who has partnered with Morgan Lander and her all-female heavy metal band Kittie. The partnership grew organically out of a musical collaboration between We Are PIGS and Kittie in the form of the absolute rager "MOOT." Watch the video below.

KittiePIG was born out of a passion for heavy music and a desire to provide alternative beverage options at shows and music festivals.

ALL HEADBANG. NO HANGOVER.

"I'm so excited for the metal masses to try KittiePIG!," says Lander. "Brewing our own NA beverage is new and uncharted territory for us, but I think we've really created something delicious and decadent without the usual regret. With an homage to our Canadian roots thrown in for good measure with the added Saskatoon berry flavor, it's certainly a unique taste experience beer aficionados and casual drinkers alike will love."

Jones comments, "We identified a gap in the market for non-alcoholic beverages that cater to music fans and health-conscious individuals alike. Market research showed that consumers have been leaning towards healthy alternatives, seeking out low-sugar and non-alcoholic options. KittiePIG's aim is to fill this gap by offering a product that is not only desirable and delicious, but that also caters to fans as well as their wants and needs."

KittiePIG is the brand's first offering — a non-alcoholic blonde ale crafted for rock and metal fans who desire all the fun — minus the buzz. The product is responsibility sourced and sustainability prioritized. It's sourced from breweries that care about the environment.

KittiePIG not only looks fierce, but it pairs beautifully with festival foods including burgers, chips, tacos, ice cream, headbanging and heavy music! KittiePIG is vegan and women-and-LGBTQ+ owned and operated!

Additionally, Kittie are working on new music and fans can expect to hear more from the iconic band in 2024. That's yet another reason to raise a can and celebrate!

Purchase KittiePIG here.

(Photo - Whitney South)