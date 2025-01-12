KITTIE Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Spit Debut Album

On January 11th, Canadian bashers Kittie celebrated the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Spit. They shared the following message and a video from vocalist / guitarist / co-founder, Morgan Lander.

"Today marks the 25th anniversary of the official release of ‘Spit’. What a huge milestone. We had no idea of the impact the album would have on us and others, and as soon as it was released our young lives were forever changed. There’s a few exciting things we have coming up this year in relation to that so stay tuned!"

Kittie initially released Spit via NG Records on November 13, 1999. However, shortly after, NG Records was purchased by Artemis Records and production was halted. The label reissued Spit with different artwork and photographs on January 11, 2000. It is Kittie's most successful album, being certified Gold by the RIAA.

Kittie made a triumphant return in June 2024 with their first album in over 10 years, Fire. Fan-filmed video of their entire show at the Factory in Dallas, TX can be viewed below.

Setlist

"Fire"

"I've Failed You"

"Cut Throat"

"No Name"

"Spit"

"What I Always Wanted"

"Sorrow I Know"

"Look So Pretty"

"Ugly"

"We Are Shadows"

"Into the Darkness"

"Eyes Wide Open"

"Severed"

"Funeral for Yesterday"

"In Winter"

"Vultures"

"Charlotte"

"Mouthful of Poison"

"Brackish"

"We Are the Lamb"

"One Foot in the Grave"

"Do You Think I'm a Whore?"

Kittie released their new album, Fire, on June 21 via Sumerian Records. Pick it up Fire here.

Fire tracklisting:

"Fire"

"I Still Wear This Crown"

"Falter"

"Vultures"

"We Are Shadows"

"Wound"

"One Foot In The Grave"

"Are You Entertained?"

"Grime"

"Eyes Wide Open"

"Vultures" video:

"We Are Shadows" video:

"Fire"