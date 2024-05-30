KITTIE Debut Music Video For New Single "One Foot In The Grave"
May 30, 2024, 8 minutes ago
Canadian bashers, Kittie, will release their new album, Fire, on June 21 via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here, pre-save here, and watch a video for the new single, "One Foot In The Grave", below.
Fire tracklisting:
"Fire"
"I Still Wear This Crown"
"Falter"
"Vultures"
"We Are Shadows"
"Wound"
"One Foot In The Grave"
"Are You Entertained?"
"Grime"
"Eyes Wide Open"
"One Foot In The Grave" video:
"Vultures" video:
"We Are Shadows" video:
"Eyes Wide Open" video:
Kittie recently announced an exclusive run of North American headline dates. The long-awaited shows will see the band perform in five cities across the US and Canada this July and August, giving fans a very special and rare chance to see the band play a full headline set.
Each show will feature a different supporting lineup (full details below), ensuring a unique experience for Kittie fans in each city. Tickets are available at kittie.net.
2024 Exclusive Headline Shows:
July
12 - Toronto, ON - History (w/ Vile Creature)
19 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square (w/ Unearth, Within The Ruins and Stabbing)
August
2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (w/ Upon A Burning Body)
4 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory (w/ Upon A Burning Body)
23 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall (w/ VCTMS and Conquer Divide)
Festival Appearances:
July
6 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'Été de Québec
August
24 - Jackson, MI - Havoc Festival