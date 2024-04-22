KK's PRIEST Announce First European Headline Tour With Special Guests BURNING WITCHES, XANDRIA, DIETH, TAILGUNNER; Summer Festival Shows Confirmed

KK's Priest - featuring Judas Priest alumni K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals) - are set to launch their very first European headline tour. Joining them will be special guests including Burning Witches, Xandria, Dieth and Tailgunner. Additionally, the band will perform live at major European festivals, including the legendary Wacken Open Air, for the first time.

This tour follows their highly praised studio album, The Sinner Rides Again, promising to bring that same energy to the stage, offering fans an unforgettable experience of heavy metal at its finest.

K.K. Downing states: “Hello Metalheads! We are really pumped up and raring to go back to Europe this summer when we play some of our favorite cities and countries. Also, the festival season is upon us and we can't wait to play Wacken, Rock Hard, Fezen, Stonedead and other great festivals. And if you don't see your city now, don't worry as we will soon announce more European shows for later in the year. The band and I are ready to go and we will bring you the KK's Priest metal thunder. Don't miss it!

Dates:

May

11 - Bomal-sur-Ourthe, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival

12 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

14 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

15 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colossaal

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

18 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival

19 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

June

15 - Zamora, Spain - Z! Live Festival

July

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest

7 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

12 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival

13 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Festival

August

1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Szekesfehervar, Hungary - Fezen Festival

4 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

16 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor

18 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

20 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

23 - Newcastle, UK - NX

24 - Nottinghamshire, UK - Stonedead Festival



KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums

(Photo - Sam Singer)