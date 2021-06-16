KK'S PRIEST Debut "Sermons Of The Sinner" Music Video

KK's Priest, the band featuring former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, is ready to unleash the title track of the upcoming release, Sermons Of The Sinner.

The hard-charging second single from Sermons Of The Sinner, is available today and features a stunning new music video. In the video for the title track, K.K. is seen regaining his position of strength by re-taking the book of sermons that allows him to fend off the demon that threatens to extinguish our musical legacy. Both storyline and performance can be seen in the clip.

Of “Sermons Of The Sinner”, Downing says “The song and title track 'Sermons Of The Sinner' epitomizes the whole album in one just song. It is all-encompassing with its tribute to the history of our beloved genre of music, while updating the details for today’s audience. In the song and video we not only extend our humble gratitude to loyal fans of classic rock and metal but also present a subtle warning about the future of the genre. We are very hopeful that the song and album Sermons of the Sinner will inspire young and older musicians alike to pick up their instruments and keep alive the rock music that so many of us have become a part of, and that has become such a part of us."

Sermons Of The Sinner will be released on August 20. Pre-order / pre-save options are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video:

With Downing on guitar, KK’s Priest also features ex-Judas Priest member Tim “Ripper” Owens on vocals, who fronted the band for eight years and recorded two studio albums, Jugulator and Demolition, plus two live albums. They are joined by Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

KK’s Priest is set to tour worldwide as soon as current restrictions are lifted. Details of touring to be announced.