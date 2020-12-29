KK's PRIEST / Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING Looks Forward To 2021 - "An Abundance Of Concerts And The Release Of Our New Album"

K.K. Downing (KK's Priest, ex-Judas Priest) has issued the following season's greetings:

"Dearest Metal Fans,

Season’s greetings to you all! I wish you sincere heart felt sentiments from myself and KK’s Priest members.

We were so disappointed when our summer gigs were cancelled, but we certainly intend to make up for it in the new year with an abundance of concerts and the release of our new album.

Although we are still in the middle of the battle, predictions seem to be that we will be maneuvering back towards normality quite soon, thanks to the multiple vaccines now available to us.

This year I would like to extend my sincere thanks everyone at Explorer1 Music and all at KK’s Priest. As always, I would also like to thank the workers at the Steel Mill for their continued great work and commitment.

I am sure that you all, like me, are more than ready to say goodbye to 2020. With that said, let’s look forward to 2021 as I am sure it will reward our patience and perseverance with some of the greatest music and concerts that we could possibly hope for.

Until then, I hope you are all having fantastic holidays and I will see you all again very soon!"