KK's PRIEST - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Phoenix Show Streaming

On October 2nd, KK's Priest - featuring former Judas Priest members K.K. Downing and Tim "Ripper" Owens - performed at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

Setlist:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Strike of the Viper"

"One More Shot at Glory"

"The Ripper" (Judas Priest)

"Reap the Whirlwind"

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest)

"Sermons of the Sinner"

"Burn in Hell" (Judas Priest)

"Diamonds & Rust" (Joan Baez)

"Hell Patrol" (Judas Priest)

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)

"Before the Dawn" (Judas Priest)

"Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest)

"Sinner" (Judas Priest cover)

"Raise Your Fists

KK’s Priest / Accept tour dates are listed below.

October

5 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown (KK's Priest only, hosted by Eddie Trunk)

Mexico Metal Fest:

October

12 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest (w/ King Diamond)