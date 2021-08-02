KK's PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING - "I'm Happy That I'm Doing This Again In The Way That I've Always Done It"

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing is featured in a new interview with El Cuartel del Metal talking about his new band, KK's Priest, and the band's debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner. He also discusses his journey as one of the pioneers of heavy metal. Check it out below.

Downing: "I owe everything to metal, and now I'm happy that I'm doing this again in the way that I've always done it, to give as much as I can back to this wonderful music. At the same time, with Sermons Of The Sinner, it just kind of put up the red flags and points out, really, that there is a potential fragility to this music, beause we are losing so many friends far too often. We just a couple of good friends in the last couple of days - Metal Church (vocalist Mike Howe) and ZZ Top (basssit Dusty Hill) - and I'm 70 years old this year. I don't want this beloved music to be a page in the history book in fifty years' time; I want it to continue. Hence the Sermons Of The Sinner. Maybe they can help us to keep going and rise again in numbers and in strength to keep creating this music, not just listen to the people that enjoy being critical of something, just because it's been around for 40 or 50 years and it's time to move on. There's lots of people that want it and want more of it and cherish it."

KK's Priest, the new project from Downing, will release their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, on August 20. Pre-order / pre-save options for Sermons Of The Sinner are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video:

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

With Downing on guitar and Tim "Ripper" Owens on vocals, KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

KK’s Priest is set to tour worldwide as soon as current restrictions are lifted. Details of touring to be announced.