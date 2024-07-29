KLONE To Release The Unseen Album In November; "Interlaced" Single Streaming

French art-rock band, Klone, have announced the release of their tenth full-length album, The Unseen, set for release on November 8 through Berlin's Pelagic Records. Pre-order it here.

A bold new journey through a singular yet contrasting soundscape, The Unseen is an immersive, dreamlike experience that pushes Klone’s already sumptuous sound to new, magisterial heights and speaks to the significance of things that at first glance seem to lack it.

Emotive and conceptual, Klone have once again broken new sonic ground and built further on their signature expansive sound. Since the release of Le Grand Voyage in 2019 , French art-rockers Klone have risen to new heights across the globe, touring in Europe, USA, Australia, and Mexico alongside the likes of Devin Townsend, Leprous, Riverside, Pain of Salvation, Gojira, and blowing away festival crowds at Hellfest 2024, Prog Power USA, Midsummer Prog, and Cruise to the Edge. Coming off the back of their phenomenal 2023 album Meanwhile, The Unseen is a masterpiece of both performance and production that sees Klone wearing their years of experience proudly on their sleeves.

With every member and every instrument pushed to its expressive limit, The Unseen has a might and intensity to it that, whilst sometimes abrasive, simultaneously feels natural, coherent and unified as the band move from motif and melody as one; guided as ever by the unmistakable voice and vision of Yann Ligner.

Lead single and album opener, "Interlaced", is a breathtaking journey through rich, rhythmic depths; chiming intertwined guitars give way to a soaring, free-jazz inspired saxophone solo as lyrics exploring moments that allow us to rediscover our youth establish the introspective themes of the album as a whole.

With such an inimitable 25 years of music already behind them, it seems apt that The Unseen is also Klone's tenth full-length release. The album serves as a milestone that uses reflections on the past as a means of appreciating the beauty of the present, with the band employing their shared decades of creativity and collaboration to offer enlightening new perspectives on the here and now.

Linger says, "'Interlaced' opens the album, introducing several new facets of our sound and establishing tones and themes that continue throughout 'The Unseen.' The lyrics of 'Interlaced' describe those moments that take us back to our youth, those situations that, through play, allow us to rediscover our childlike soul."

Listen to "Interlaced" below.

Tracklisting:

"Interlaced"

"The Unseen"

"Magnetic"

"After the Sun"

"Desire Line"

"Slow Down"

"Spring"

(Photo - Benjamin Delacoux)