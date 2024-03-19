KMFDM Vocalist LUCIA CIFARELLI - "Our Tastes In Music Are Wide And Varied, And I Believe That's Precisely Why It Resonates With So Many Different People"

In a new interview with music journalist Joel Gausten, KMFDM singer Lucia Cifarelli discusses the band’s new album, Let Go, and pays tribute to frequent KMFDM collaborator Bill Rieflin (Ministry/RevCo/Pigface/R.E.M./King Crimson), who passed away in March 2020. Excerpts from the interview appear below:

Joel: KMFDM’s lineup has been consistent for a few years now. What makes this incarnation of the band work so well?

Lucia: "We all have a similar work ethic and dedication to the art form and share great chemistry. Liking the people you work with and having respect for what they bring to the table cannot be underestimated. We all bring a unique talent to the band that just works."

Joel: KMFDM’s show in New York City in 2002 during the Sturm & Drang Tour is still among the greatest gigs I’ve ever seen. Bill Rieflin played bass on that tour, and he was a frequent contributor to KMFDM, who’s sadly no longer with us. What do you miss most about him—both as a person and as a collaborator?

Lucia: "Bill was a force of nature, both musically and personally. What I miss most about him is the loss of my friend. When Sascha and I lived in Seattle, we spent a lot of time with him and his wife, Frankie, who is also no longer with us. We cooked dinners together … spent weekends at Hood Canal. Touring together was a bonus because he was a fierce musician and had beautiful energy. It’s still difficult to accept their passings. I miss them very much."

Joel: The Industrial genre has no shortage of great acts, but KMFDM has maintained its place as one of the most popular groups in the scene for decades. Why do you feel your music still resonates with people so deeply?

Lucia: "I understand that KMFDM will always be tagged as Industrial, but that’s not how I view us or how we approach writing and production. Our tastes in music are wide and varied, and I believe that’s precisely why it resonates with so many different people. There are elements of every genre within the body of each album that bring together people from all walks of life."

The complete interview is available at this location.

To mark their 40-year anniversary, industrial / EBM / alternative rock legends KMFDM release their 23rd studio album today (February 2). The band presents their signature onslaught of pulse-pounding rhythms, scorching electronics, blistering guitars, and vocals full of grit, growl, and grind addressing the social, political, and cultural ills of a world in perpetual turmoil.

KMFDM have announced US tour dates for March in support of the album. Their schedule is as follows:

March

20 - Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

21 - Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

22 - Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

23 - San Diego, CA – The Observatory

24 - Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

25 - San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

27 - Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

28 - Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

KMFDM continues to bridge the gaps between genres, coalescing into what we know and love as the Ultra Heavy Beat. About this album, The Spill Magazine writes, "Emphasizing the band’s roots while showcasing their output in a modern milieu, welcome to your must-have early 2024 soundtrack for the cognizant and conscientious alternative music lover."

Rising up lean and mean, KMFDM is doing it again, celebrating 40 years of conceptual continuity in grand style! Let Go marks the group’s 23rd studio album, the core lineup of Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko, Lucia Cifarelli, Andy Selway and Andee Blacksugar presenting their signature onslaught of pulse-pounding rhythms, scorching electronics, blistering guitars, and vocals full of grit, growl, and grind addressing the social, political, and cultural ills of a world in perpetual turmoil.

The first taste of their new record is the title track, "Let Go", the first of the 11 tracks on the album.

Stylistically diverse as ever, KMFDM continues to bridge the gaps between genres, coalescing into what we know and love as the Ultra Heavy Beat! “Never let them know your next move,” says Käpt’N K, laying down the band’s primary philosophy on this record, commanding you to let go of precept and pretense, to hold on tight, leave your worries behind, and get ready to rock!

From the driving techno, dance, and funk infused thrust of '"Let Go" to the airily melodic and swirling vibes of "Airhead" and "Touch", the grooving revolutionary oratory and percolating spaghetti western guitar and glitch-laden synth leads of "Turbn The Light On", to the sneering and seething riot grrl fury of "When The Bell Tolls", the sinister hip-hop injected "Next Move", the downright cinematic and Teutonic electro of "Erlkönig", and the virulent dub warcry of 'WW 2023' – KMFDM continues to break down barriers and immerse audiences in a bold new reality.

Konietzko and Cifarelli prove as vicious a team as ever, equally sharing vocal and lyrical duties, with longtime associate MC Ocelot appearing to give "Next Move"an extra touch of raucous rap energy. All the while, Blacksugar’s prowess on six-strings continues to awe and astound, backed by Selway’s dynamic drumming, meshing with Konietzko’s masterful programming.

Mixed and mastered by Benjamin Lawrenz (VNV Nation, Deep Purple, Saga, Mono Inc., Lord of the Lost), at Chameleon Recording Studios in Hamburg, Let Go signals KMFDM’s 40th anniversary loudly and proudly, with Aidan "Brute" Hughes’ distinctive cover artwork mirroring the album’s breakneck power. After four decades, the Ultra Heavy Beat simply refuses to rest in pity and regret, raising a sharpened middle finger at a world in chaos.

Tracklist:

"Let Go"

"Push!"

"Next Move"

"Airhead"

"Turn The Light On"

"Touch"

"Erlkönig"

"When The Bell Tolls"

"Totem E. Eggs"

"WW 2023"

"Fillet Manchego Claret & Blow"

Photos by Bobby Talamine