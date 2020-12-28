KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Announces New Year Live Zoom Chat

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige has issued the following update:

"On January 3rd at 11 am PST, I'll be hosting a 2021 Mental Reset and Goal Setting Session. We're going to be doing it via Zoom for maximum connection! This means it will be limited to 100 participants. I'm overjoyed with the interest people have shown in this workshop. Please pre-purchase the ticket to ensure your spot and receive the invitation info."

Go to this location for event details.

"Everything We Are" is the new single from Danish hard rock act Silvera, featuring guest vocals by Kobra And The Lotus singer / founder Kobra Paige. Check out the official video below.

Kobra: "Brand new video for 'Everything We Are' with Silvera is finally out Friday. This is the only music I chose to be apart of this year, it really spoke to me, and they granted me freedom within expressing myself in the video. Big gratitude to singer Michael, Silvera band, and our great producer in common, Jacob Hansen, for recommending me. I really enjoyed being a part of this, I hope you'll enjoy it too!"