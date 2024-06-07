KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Releases New "Dreamer" Single / Lyric Video

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige has released a new single, "Dreamer". Check out the official lyric video below.

Kobra: "Elated to share this beautiful, bright one with you. This song speaks to our inner child, beckoning us to remember and nurture our creative natures. Everything in this world exists because of curious, creative impulses brought forward into reality. I believe any effort, small or large, toward recovery of our creative essence, is a big key to individual and collective healing.



It’s a path back to our truest self. Even amongst the darkest hour of the soul, there is an ember to be found. Please enjoy and may your inner flame shine bright."

Get the song via digital platforms found here.

"Dreamer" is featured on Kobra Paige’s forthcoming debut solo album, Like No Other. It was produced by Grammy Award winner Brian Howes (Skillet, Linkin Park, Simple Plan). It is mixed by Grammy Award winner Neal Avron (Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, Yungblud) and mastered by Grammy nominated Chris Gehringer at Sterling Sound (Miley Cyrus, Muse, Drake).