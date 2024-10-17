KONKHRA Unleash New Single / Video "Revolution"

Original Scandinavian death metal masters Konkhra and Hammerheart Records proudly presents the first single and video called "Revolution" for the new Konkhra album, Sad Plight Of Lucifer, on all streaming platforms.

Konkhra recently revealed the Sad Plight Of Lucifer album cover art and tracklist. The killer artwork, pictured below, was created by Alvaro Valverde. The album was produced and recorded by Konkhra at Starstruck Studio, and mixed by none other than Tue Madsen (The Haunted, Gorefest, Kataklysm)

Sad Plight Of Lucifer is set for release on November 29, 2024 via Hammerheart Records on CD, LP and digital formats. The pre-orders will drop next week, and the first single is set for this October. Be prepared!

"Sad Plight Of Lucifer"

"Revolution"

"Seven Plagues"

"Nothing Can Save You"

"The Lesser Key Of Solomon"

"August 6 1945"

"Artificial Sun"

"Magick"

"Resurrection Machine"

"Gates Of Paradise"

"Tentacles Of Madness"

