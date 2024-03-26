KORN Announce North American Tour With Special Guests GOJIRA & SPIRITBOX
March 26, 2024, an hour ago
Following the announcement and sellout of their milestone 30th anniversary show in Los Angeles, two-time Grammy-award winning band, Korn, has announced their 2024 run of shows across North America.
The rock cultural icons will embark on the 25-date Live Nation produced tour featuring special guests, Grammy-nominated band Gojira and Canadian heavy metal group Spiritbox, beginning September 12 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL. The tour will make stops in Toronto, ON; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Houston, TX and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.
Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 26. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time at ticketmaster.com.
Tour dates:
September
12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
October
2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
3 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
5 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium^ (SOLD OUT)
6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
8 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>
18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
* Festival Performance
^ Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended
> Not a Live Nation Date
(Photo - Tim Saccenti)