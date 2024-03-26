KORN Announce North American Tour With Special Guests GOJIRA & SPIRITBOX

Following the announcement and sellout of their milestone 30th anniversary show in Los Angeles, two-time Grammy-award winning band, Korn, has announced their 2024 run of shows across North America.

The rock cultural icons will embark on the 25-date Live Nation produced tour featuring special guests, Grammy-nominated band Gojira and Canadian heavy metal group Spiritbox, beginning September 12 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL. The tour will make stops in Toronto, ON; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Houston, TX and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 26. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

Tour dates:

September

12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

October

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

5 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium^ (SOLD OUT)

6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>

18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

* Festival Performance

^ Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended

> Not a Live Nation Date

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)