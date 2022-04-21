KORN Release "Worst Is On Its Way" Music Video
April 21, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Korn have released a video for "Worst Is On Its Way", featured on the band's new album, Requiem, released back in February via Loma Vista Recordings. The clip, directed by Craig Bernard and Culley Bunker, can be seen below:
Korn recently announced a summer tour with Evanescence, produced by Live Nation. Accompanied by special guests varying across select dates, the 18-city tour kicks off on August 16 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO making stops across the US in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in Ridgefield, WA on September 16.
Tour dates:
August
16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
24 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
27 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
September
1 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
4 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
10 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
15 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater