KORPIKLAANI Release New Single / Video "Niemi"

With only 4 weeks remaining until the release of their 11th studio album Jylhä, Finnish Folk Metal Superstars Korpiklaani are happy to present another new song to their fans. "Niemi" is a fast paced and catchy neckbreaker which is reminiscent of the band’s heavier past, accompanied by a good old fashioned performance video that showcases Korpiklaani at what they do best.

Listen to Niemi on the streaming service of your choice here.

Frontman Jonne comments: "'Niemi' was one of the first songs for this album. I had a feeling after Kulkija, that a next album could be the fastest and hardest ever in Korpiklaani's history. I looked at my Flying V, picked it up and here we are!"

The meaning of "Niemi" ("The Cape"): "Lake Bodom 1960, Bloody Pentecost. Four youngsters, Irmeli Björklund, Anja Mäki, Seppo Boisman, and Nils Gustafsson were the target of a murderer on their camping trip. The sole survivor was Nils Gustafsson, who was badly injured. The summery triple murder on the lake side shocked the whole of Finland. In the story, the narrator is on a meadow near the lake spending a summer morning, when the surroundings come alive and the narrator hears the call 'Come to the end of the cape, terrible things have happened.' Everyone who heard the call quickly heads towards the murder cape. The story is carried by stagnant time and the momentary nature portraits. The murders of Lake Bodom remain unsolved."

Korpiklaani is unique. Their blend of Finnish folk music and heavy metal is like no other. Like traditional folk music that tells tales of joy, heartbreak, and stories of old, Korpiklaani brings new life to these tales adding the high energy of rock ‘n roll and heavy metal. What you hear on the record is what you hear live; authentic, honest, and a lot of fun. Korpiklaani is a natural representation of our journey in this life, bringing music and emotions that can have you dancing all night, to quiet moments of melancholy.

Jylhä continues this journey with a collection of tales of folklore, nature, celebration, and three stories of murder, including the infamous Lake Bodom murders.

Singer Jonne states: "Jylhä is not just a battering heavy metal record, it's also our most volatile full-length album to date. For example, some of the new songs feature energetic punk rock influences and there are even some audible laid-back reggae-rhythms, like our first single, 'Leväluhta'."

Leväluhta (or Levänluhta) is a spring in Isokyrö. The remains of approximately a hundred Iron Age bodies have been found buried there, and it remains unclear why the deceased were laid to rest in the spring. In the story, the narrator himself is one of the buried, floating in the lap of clear water beyond time and knowledge. The video tells us a fictional story about what may have happened in the mystical Leväluhta...

Jylhä tracklisting:

"Verikoira"

"Niemi"

"Leväluhta"

"Mylly"

"Tuuleton"

"Sanaton Maa"

"Kiuru"

"Miero"

"Pohja"

"Huolettomat"

"Anolan Aukeat"

"Pidot"

"Juuret"

"Mylly" video:

"Leväluhta" video: