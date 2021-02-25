KORPIKLAANI Release "Verikoira" Drum Playthrough Video

KORPIKLAANI Release "Verikoira" Drum Playthrough Video

Korpiklaani have released a drum playthrough video for "Verikoira", the opening track of the band's new album, Jylhä.

A message states: "The composition of 'Verikoira' was kind of unorthodox. (Drummer) Samuli (Mikkonen) wrote the drum arrangements on his own first and after the drums were recorded they started to make the music on top of it with Jonne. The main idea was to make a strong opening track full of drums such as Judas Priest had on their Painkiller album. This is what they came up with."

Watch Samuli rip through "Verikoira":

Order Jylhä here.

Jylhä tracklisting:

"Verikoira"
"Niemi"
"Leväluhta"
"Mylly"
"Tuuleton"
"Sanaton Maa"
"Kiuru"
"Miero"
"Pohja"
"Huolettomat"
"Anolan Aukeat"
"Pidot"
"Juuret"

"Tuuleton" video:

"Niemi" video:

"Mylly" video:

"Leväluhta" video:



