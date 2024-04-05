KORPIKLAANI Releases Rankarumpu; “Our Fastest Album,” Says JONNE
April 5, 2024, an hour ago
Today, Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani, the cultural ambassadors for Finland, are celebrating the release of their new studio album, Rankarumpu.
This marks the 12th full-length entry in their impressive discography. Alongside, a video for the album's title track has been unveiled today and can be watched below. Meanwhile, Korpiklaani are getting ready to embark on an extensive North American tour which will kick off next week.
Korpiklaani's twelfth studio album is once again classic folk metal, fast, energetic and dynamic, showing once again they are leaders in this genre. One of the most wonderful features of Rankarumpu is related to the folk instruments. Although Korpiklaani has done one or maybe even a couple of unforgettable things in the realm of folk metal, this time new permanent member Olli Vänskä's (ex Turisas) violin and Sami Perttula's accordion may surprise even die-hard fans. Rankarumpu was again produced by Janne Saksa and recorded at his Sound Supreme Studio and Korpiklaani’s HQ, Miehola Studios.
Singer Jonne commented:
"Rankarumpu is our fastest album, which was easy and fun to make. However, in contrast to the fun, the war theme rears its head here and there on the album because the world situation is so completely absurd and twisted at the moment. Violinist Olli Vänskä joined this album as a new member, while Tuomas Rounakari focused on his solo production. Olli was Tuomas’s deputy many times over the years when he was busy, so he was the only right choice as a member. He participated in the arrangements but also composed for this album. The song and video for Rankarumpu perfectly sums up what this band represents at its best, which is having fun together with our audience. This will even make the purists get dancing!"
Order the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Kotomaa"
"Tapa sen kun kerkeet"
"Aita"
"Saunaan"
"Mettään"
"Kalmisto"
"Rankarumpu"
"No perkele"
"Viikatelintu"
"Nouse"
"Oraakkelit"
"Harhainen höyhen"
"Aita" video:
"Saunaan" video:
Korpiklaani have massive touring plans for 2024, following an extensive UK tour with Alestorm and Heidevolk in February and March, a North Amercan tour with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade (feat. members of Eluveitie) will happen in April and May, and after that several big European Summer festivals await, as well as a European tour towards the end of the year.
April (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)
8 - Reading, PA - Reverb
9 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre
10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
11 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe
12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
14 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
18 - Winnipeg, MA - Park Theatre
19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
25 - Portland, OR - BossaNova Ballroom
26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile
May (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)
1 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
2 - Lincoln, NB - The Bourbon Theater
3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre
5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
2024 Festivals
June
27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
12 - Laundresse - La Guerre Du Son
28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - MetalDays
August
9-11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666
9-11 - Walton on Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air
9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
14-17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
15-17 - Zámek Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle
24 - Pindelo dos Milagres, Portugal - Milagre Metaleiro Open Air
November (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)
15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
22 - Rostock, Germany - Moya
23 - Dortmund, Germany - Phantastischer Lichter Weihnachtsmarkt
29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
30 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2
December (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)
6 - Nürnberg, Germany - KIA Metropol Arena
7 - Wien, Austria - Gasometer
12 - Bielefeld, Germany - Lokschuppen
13 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
14 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena
27 - München, Germany - Zenith
28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
29 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle
30 - Köln, Germany - Palladium
(Photo - Jake Owens)