KORPIKLAANI Releases Rankarumpu; “Our Fastest Album,” Says JONNE

Today, Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani, the cultural ambassadors for Finland, are celebrating the release of their new studio album, Rankarumpu.

This marks the 12th full-length entry in their impressive discography. Alongside, a video for the album's title track has been unveiled today and can be watched below. Meanwhile, Korpiklaani are getting ready to embark on an extensive North American tour which will kick off next week.

Korpiklaani's twelfth studio album is once again classic folk metal, fast, energetic and dynamic, showing once again they are leaders in this genre. One of the most wonderful features of Rankarumpu is related to the folk instruments. Although Korpiklaani has done one or maybe even a couple of unforgettable things in the realm of folk metal, this time new permanent member Olli Vänskä's (ex Turisas) violin and Sami Perttula's accordion may surprise even die-hard fans. Rankarumpu was again produced by Janne Saksa and recorded at his Sound Supreme Studio and Korpiklaani’s HQ, Miehola Studios.

Singer Jonne commented:

"Rankarumpu is our fastest album, which was easy and fun to make. However, in contrast to the fun, the war theme rears its head here and there on the album because the world situation is so completely absurd and twisted at the moment. Violinist Olli Vänskä joined this album as a new member, while Tuomas Rounakari focused on his solo production. Olli was Tuomas’s deputy many times over the years when he was busy, so he was the only right choice as a member. He participated in the arrangements but also composed for this album. The song and video for Rankarumpu perfectly sums up what this band represents at its best, which is having fun together with our audience. This will even make the purists get dancing!"

Tracklisting:

"Kotomaa"

"Tapa sen kun kerkeet"

"Aita"

"Saunaan"

"Mettään"

"Kalmisto"

"Rankarumpu"

"No perkele"

"Viikatelintu"

"Nouse"

"Oraakkelit"

"Harhainen höyhen"

"Aita" video:

"Saunaan" video:

Korpiklaani have massive touring plans for 2024, following an extensive UK tour with Alestorm and Heidevolk in February and March, a North Amercan tour with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade (feat. members of Eluveitie) will happen in April and May, and after that several big European Summer festivals await, as well as a European tour towards the end of the year.

April (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

14 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Winnipeg, MA - Park Theatre

19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

25 - Portland, OR - BossaNova Ballroom

26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

May (with Visions Of Atlantis & Illumishade)

1 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

2 - Lincoln, NB - The Bourbon Theater

3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2024 Festivals

June

27-30 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

12 - Laundresse - La Guerre Du Son

28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - MetalDays

August

9-11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666

9-11 - Walton on Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

14-17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

15-17 - Zámek Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle

24 - Pindelo dos Milagres, Portugal - Milagre Metaleiro Open Air

November (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)

15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

22 - Rostock, Germany - Moya

23 - Dortmund, Germany - Phantastischer Lichter Weihnachtsmarkt

29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

30 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2

December (with In Extremo & Rauhbein)

6 - Nürnberg, Germany - KIA Metropol Arena

7 - Wien, Austria - Gasometer

12 - Bielefeld, Germany - Lokschuppen

13 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

14 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

27 - München, Germany - Zenith

28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

29 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

30 - Köln, Germany - Palladium

(Photo - Jake Owens)