KORPIKLAANI - Vinyl Editions Of Jylhä Album Delayed; Live Q&A Scheduled For Friday

Korpiklaani and Nuclear Blast Records regret to inform you that due to a COVID-19 related shutdown of a manufacturer involved in the pressing of the Jylhä vinyl editions, the release of all vinyl has to be pushed back to March 12. The CD and digital album will still be released on February 5.

A message states: "We will keep you updated on this situation and will fulfill existing & incoming pre-orders as soon as possible. We also like to thank you for your support, your patience and please believe us that we share your frustration about this severe delay as we're anticipating this new LP as much as you do."

For this coming Friday, February 5, the original Jylhä release date, the band have announced a Live Q&A chat for their fans. The online chat will start on Friday, February 5, at 5 PM, CET / 4 PM, GMT / 11 AM, EST. Head over to www.korpiklaani.live on Friday to participate.

Frontman Jonne Järvelä is looking forward to talking to his fans: "While we are all disappointed with the delay of the vinyl, we also had to reschedule our album release show til September. However, we thought we could still do a Q&A after our rehearsal on Friday, drink a few beers and chat with you! Peace, Love, Folk & Metal."

Korpiklaani is unique. Their blend of Finnish folk music and heavy metal is like no other. Like traditional folk music that tells tales of joy, heartbreak, and stories of old, Korpiklaani brings new life to these tales adding the high energy of rock ‘n roll and heavy metal. What you hear on the record is what you hear live; authentic, honest, and a lot of fun. Korpiklaani is a natural representation of our journey in this life, bringing music and emotions that can have you dancing all night, to quiet moments of melancholy.

Jylhä continues this journey with a collection of tales of folklore, nature, celebration, and three stories of murder, including the infamous Lake Bodom murders.

Singer Jonne states: "Jylhä is not just a battering heavy metal record, it's also our most volatile full-length album to date. For example, some of the new songs feature energetic punk rock influences and there are even some audible laid-back reggae-rhythms, like our first single, 'Leväluhta'."

Leväluhta (or Levänluhta) is a spring in Isokyrö. The remains of approximately a hundred Iron Age bodies have been found buried there, and it remains unclear why the deceased were laid to rest in the spring. In the story, the narrator himself is one of the buried, floating in the lap of clear water beyond time and knowledge. The video tells us a fictional story about what may have happened in the mystical Leväluhta...

Jylhä tracklisting:

"Verikoira"

"Niemi"

"Leväluhta"

"Mylly"

"Tuuleton"

"Sanaton Maa"

"Kiuru"

"Miero"

"Pohja"

"Huolettomat"

"Anolan Aukeat"

"Pidot"

"Juuret"

"Niemi" video:

"Mylly" video:

"Leväluhta" video: