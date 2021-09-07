KORPIKLAANI Violinist TUOMAS ROUNAKARI To Release New Solo Album In 2022; Kaustinen Folk Music Festival 2020 Footage Streaming

Tuomas Rounakari is a violinist, composer, ethnomusicologist (MA) and an educator from Finland. He has collaborated with artists from different arctic indigenous cultures and has studied shamanism and ritualistic music of northern Eurasia. He is also considered a key figure in revitalizing the near extinct tradition of Finnish-Carelian Lament singing. For the past nine years Rounakari has been the fiddler of folk-metal band Korpiklaani. He is also known as a Shaman-violinist thanks to his solo performance. He is a co-founder of a Finnish theatre group Ruska-Ensemble and its musical director. He has also done field-work among the Khanty people in Siberia.

Rounakari has now signed with Split Screen Management.

Rounakari stated: "Curious to see where this path leads to! Many changes are going on in my life and the future looks promising for my solo career. New album coming out next spring! And many intriguing projects and collaborations are on their way. None of it is done in the conventional way. Among all the new things arising, as the old world is dying out in front of our eyes, I am most happy to have helping hands around and team up with Splitscreen production! Something exciting is surely on its way."

Split Screen manager Kimmo Kuusniemi: "I met Tuomas six years ago when we travelling through Russia and Siberia. During the numerous plane, train and automobile sessions we had time to discuss everything under the sun. Despite our very different musical backgrounds we realised we have a lot in common. Somewhere between visiting the Nanai people at the Amur river and the shores of Lake Baikal we decided to work together on my long term project, Ancient Streaming Assembly. Now I am really happy to see Tuomas joining Split Screen Management. This is a natural progression on our path."

Rounakari: "Below is an online concert from Kaustinen Folk Music Festival 2020. Shamanviolin at Pauanne is a full-length online concert produced by the Kaustinen Folk Music Festival 2020. The concert was filmed at the magical Pauanne where a community of folk musicians and folk healers used to live in the 1980’s. All buildings are fully hand made with many mythological decorations. The place has unfortunately decayed without much needed preservation. This Shamanviolin concert ends with lament melodies in a burnt down sauna. The magic and unique beauty of this place is still strong. A perfect environment for my music. Watch it for free here.

Korpiklaani released their 11th studio album, Jylhä, back in February. The album was hailed by critics and fans alike as the most elaborate and mature Korpiklaani album to date. While this might be true, it doesn't mean the band forgot how to party: during the Jylhä sessions they took the classic Anthrax banger "Got The Time" (a song originally released in 1978 by British musician Joe Jackson) and converted it into a typical Korpiklaani tune called "Ennen" ("Before"). But that's not all - they've filmed a wild and very entertaining video, shot by Markku Kirves and again starring actor Yrjänä Ermala, which is being released along with the cover song.

“This was the first time a video producer encouraged us to drink while on a video shoot and we were very happy to do as directed!” - Jonne (Korpiklaani)

Says video director Markku Kirves: "Our old man wakes up and feels dizzy after last nights party. Suddenly, a knock on the door. Memory is weak and because he sees only blurry figures walking around the house, he decides to hide. But is there anything to drink…"

Watch the video below, and stream the song here.

Order Jylhä here.

Jylhä tracklisting:

"Verikoira"

"Niemi"

"Leväluhta"

"Mylly"

"Tuuleton"

"Sanaton Maa"

"Kiuru"

"Miero"

"Pohja"

"Huolettomat"

"Anolan Aukeat"

"Pidot"

"Juuret"

"Tuuleton" video:

"Niemi" video:

"Mylly" video:

"Leväluhta" video: