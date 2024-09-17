KREATOR And Cave Toys Bring Pleasure To Kill Album Cover To Life In Statue Form
September 17, 2024, 52 minutes ago
Kreator have announced that they've teamed up with Cave Toys to bring their iconic Pleasure To Kill album cover to life in statue form.
Comic Cave is currently offering ‘Exclusive Bloody Edition’ for early backers of the Kickstarter, ahead of the general release.
Head over to the Kickstarter page and back it now to be one of the first to claim a statue, along with an exclusive poster, postcard, and certificate of authenticity.
Kreator and Testament's co-headlining Klash Of The Titans 2024 tour, with special guests Possessed, is underway. Remaining tour dates are listed below.
September
17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue
20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall
21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino
22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre
24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre
26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
27 - Chicago, IL - Radius
28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
October
1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History
4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus
5 - New Haven, CT - College Street
6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre
11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield