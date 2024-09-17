KREATOR And Cave Toys Bring Pleasure To Kill Album Cover To Life In Statue Form

Kreator have announced that they've teamed up with Cave Toys to bring their iconic Pleasure To Kill album cover to life in statue form.

Comic Cave is currently offering ‘Exclusive Bloody Edition’ for early backers of the Kickstarter, ahead of the general release.

Head over to the Kickstarter page and back it now to be one of the first to claim a statue, along with an exclusive poster, postcard, and certificate of authenticity.

Kreator and Testament's co-headlining Klash Of The Titans 2024 tour, with special guests Possessed, is underway. Remaining tour dates are listed below.

September

17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

27 - Chicago, IL - Radius

28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield