KREATOR Announce Additional VIP Guitar Offering For "Klash Of The Titans" Co-Headlining Tour With TESTAMENT And Special Guests POSSESSED

Kreator have issued the following update in regards to their Klash Of The Titans 2024 co-headlining tour with Testament, and special guests Possessed.

"Starting next month, we are bringing Klash Of The Titans back to North America with thrash metal masters Testament and one of our favourite bands in the world Possessed. Alongside our standard VIP packages, we also have a VERY special additional VIP guitar offering for these shows, where you can get an exclusive stage-played guitar, signed by Mille. These are some of our biggest shows in the US to date. Make sure you have tickets to join us for a tour of pure metal madness. Hail to the Hordes!"

Further VIP details can be found here.

Tour dates are listed below.

September

12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre

16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

27 - Chicago, IL - Radius

28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield