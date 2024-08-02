KREATOR Announce Additional VIP Guitar Offering For "Klash Of The Titans" Co-Headlining Tour With TESTAMENT And Special Guests POSSESSED
August 2, 2024, 33 minutes ago
Kreator have issued the following update in regards to their Klash Of The Titans 2024 co-headlining tour with Testament, and special guests Possessed.
"Starting next month, we are bringing Klash Of The Titans back to North America with thrash metal masters Testament and one of our favourite bands in the world Possessed. Alongside our standard VIP packages, we also have a VERY special additional VIP guitar offering for these shows, where you can get an exclusive stage-played guitar, signed by Mille. These are some of our biggest shows in the US to date. Make sure you have tickets to join us for a tour of pure metal madness. Hail to the Hordes!"
Further VIP details can be found here.
Tour dates are listed below.
September
12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre
16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue
20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall
21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino
22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre
24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre
26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
27 - Chicago, IL - Radius
28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
October
1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History
4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus
5 - New Haven, CT - College Street
6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre
11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield