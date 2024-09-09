KREATOR Announce Limited Companion M&G Passes For "Klash Of The Titans" Co-Headlining Tour With TESTAMENT And Special Guests POSSESSED
September 9, 2024, an hour ago
Kreator have issued the following update in regards to their Klash Of The Titans 2024 co-headlining tour with Testament, and special guests Possessed.
"Our Klash Of The Titans shows with thrash metal masters Testament and Possessed start in North America THIS WEEK.
"Alongside our VIP packages, we now have the opportunity for you to pick up a Companion M&G Pass for the show of your choice, and those are available at half price.
"With each full price VIP Package, you can now bring a friend to join you for the M&G and pay just half price! Companion Passes do not include the exclusive merch bundle, but do benefit from early entry to the venue.
"Companion Passes are extremely limited and first come, first serve, so make sure to head over to tix.soundrink.com/tours/kreator ASAP to secure one for your show.
"All VIP customers will get the chance to get up close and personal with our new friend, Demoniac the stage Demon! Catch him at the M&G for the ultimate photo opp. 🤘
"These are some of our biggest shows in the US to date. Make sure you have tickets to join us for a tour of pure metal madness."
Tour dates are listed below.
September
12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre
16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue
20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall
21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino
22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre
24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre
26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
27 - Chicago, IL - Radius
28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
October
1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History
4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus
5 - New Haven, CT - College Street
6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre
11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield