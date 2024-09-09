KREATOR Announce Limited Companion M&G Passes For "Klash Of The Titans" Co-Headlining Tour With TESTAMENT And Special Guests POSSESSED

Kreator have issued the following update in regards to their Klash Of The Titans 2024 co-headlining tour with Testament, and special guests Possessed.

"Our Klash Of The Titans shows with thrash metal masters Testament and Possessed start in North America THIS WEEK.

"Alongside our VIP packages, we now have the opportunity for you to pick up a Companion M&G Pass for the show of your choice, and those are available at half price.

"With each full price VIP Package, you can now bring a friend to join you for the M&G and pay just half price! Companion Passes do not include the exclusive merch bundle, but do benefit from early entry to the venue.

"Companion Passes are extremely limited and first come, first serve, so make sure to head over to tix.soundrink.com/tours/kreator ASAP to secure one for your show.

"All VIP customers will get the chance to get up close and personal with our new friend, Demoniac the stage Demon! Catch him at the M&G for the ultimate photo opp. 🤘

"These are some of our biggest shows in the US to date. Make sure you have tickets to join us for a tour of pure metal madness."

Tour dates are listed below.

September

12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre

16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

27 - Chicago, IL - Radius

28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield