KREATOR, CRADLE OF FILTH, PARADISE LOST, ATROCITY, CREMATORY And More Featured On Upcoming SISTERS OF MERCY Tribute Album

Metalville Records has announced June 26 as the international release date for Black Waves Of Adrenochrome - The Sisters of Mercy Tribute, an extraordinary tribute to one of the greatest bands of gothic rock.

With albums like First And Last And Always and songs like "Temple Of Love" and "This Corrosion", The Sisters Of Mercy celebrated worldwide chart success. Until today, the band's hits enjoy absolute cult status, and not only within the gothic/wave scene.

This tribute sampler contains rare and sought-after versions of some of the best-known Sisters classics in a new guise, recorded by a squad of absolute cult bands from the metal and gothic scenes. Cover and tracklisting below.

Black Waves Of Adrenochrome - The Sisters of Mercy Tribute tracklisting:

Frown - "Heartland"

Atrocity - "More"

In Extremo - "This Corrosion"

Paradise Lost - "Walk Away"

Cradle Of Filth - "No Time To Cry"

Deadlock - "Temple Of Love"

Nevergreen - "More"

Maryslim feat. Jyrki69 - "This Corrosion"

Daeonia - "Alice"

Kreator - "Lucretia My Reflection"

Cadaverous Condition - "Floorshow"

Dan Swanö - "Lucretia My Reflection"

Dreadful Shadows - "1959"

Crematory - "Temple Of Love"

CO Box - "Marian"