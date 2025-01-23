KREATOR Frontman MILLE PETROZZA - "Five Songs That Define Us" (Video)

Metal Hammer has released a video featuring Kreator frontman / founder Mille Petrozza naming what he feels are five essential Kreator somgs. Check it out below.

In September 2024, Kreator dropped a powerful live video for the title song of their most recent album, Hate Über Alles, taken from their monumental performance in Chile in April 2023. Fans can relive the mayhem and massive circle pits that erupted throughout the night, showcasing the raw energy that only Kreator and their Chilean Hordes can command.

This video is a preview of Kreator’s full live performance in Chile, which was released as a live album via streaming services on November 19, 2024.