KREATOR Release Official Lyric Video For BAD RELIGION Cover "You Are The Government"; Enemy Of God / Hordes Of Chaos Remastered Boxset Out Now

German thrash legends, Kreator, have released their new boxset featuring Enemy Of God / Hordes Of Chaos remastered, including Kreator comics and a Kreator Demon mask.

The set is available via Nuclear Blast Records. Order here, and watch an official lyric video for the band's cover of Bad Religion's "You Are The Government" below

Enemy Of God was originally released in 2005 via Steamhammer and Hordes Of Chaos in 2009 through Steamhammer.

Box contents:

1x Demon Mask

1x Comic #2

1x Comic #3

2LP Gatefold 4p Booklet (Remaster)

2CD Digipak Remaster + WOA 2005

1LP Gatefold Remaster + Bonus Tracks

2CD Digipak Remaster + Bonus Tracks + Remix Album