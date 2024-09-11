KREATOR To Stream "Live In Chile '23" Performance Tonight

Ahead of the start of the Klash Of The Titans tour, Kreator is offering fans a preview of the dominance to come. Teaming with KnotFest.com, Kreator will be streaming their 2023 headlining Live In Chile set. The set was captured from the band's stop in Santiago, Chile which saw a rabid crowd pack Movistar Arena. The pro-shot, multi-camera set was directed by Carlos Toro Venegas for Abysmo Films.

The streaming event will begin tonight, September 11, at 7 PM, ET / 4 PM, PT via knotfest.com.

Kreator and Testament's co-headlining Klash Of The Titans 2024 tour, with special guests Possessed, kicks off at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV on Thursday, September 12. Tour dates are listed below.

September

12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre

16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

27 - Chicago, IL - Radius

28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield