KREATOR To Stream "Live In Chile '23" Performance Tonight
September 11, 2024, an hour ago
Ahead of the start of the Klash Of The Titans tour, Kreator is offering fans a preview of the dominance to come. Teaming with KnotFest.com, Kreator will be streaming their 2023 headlining Live In Chile set. The set was captured from the band's stop in Santiago, Chile which saw a rabid crowd pack Movistar Arena. The pro-shot, multi-camera set was directed by Carlos Toro Venegas for Abysmo Films.
The streaming event will begin tonight, September 11, at 7 PM, ET / 4 PM, PT via knotfest.com.
Kreator and Testament's co-headlining Klash Of The Titans 2024 tour, with special guests Possessed, kicks off at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV on Thursday, September 12. Tour dates are listed below.
September
12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre
16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue
20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall
21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino
22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre
24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre
26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
27 - Chicago, IL - Radius
28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
October
1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History
4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus
5 - New Haven, CT - College Street
6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre
11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield