KRISIUN Debut "Swords Into Flesh" Music Video

Brazilian death metal heavyweights, Krisiun, have released the new single, "Swords Into Flesh", featured on the upcoming studio album, Mortem Solis, to be released on July 29 via Century Media Records. Check out the video, directed by Estevam Romera, below.

For Mortem Solis, the trio - brothers Alex Camargo (bass/vocals), Max Kolesne (drums), and Moyses Kolesne (guitars) - recorded their new material locally at Family Mob Studio (Ratos De Porão, Crypta) in São Paulo, Brazil and mixed/mastered with Mark Lewis (Kataklysm, Deicide, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mortem Solis comes with artwork designed by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Venom, Dark Funeral).

“Mortem Solis - which is Latin for “Death of the Sun” - will be available as a limited Digipak edition (with the exclusive bonus track “Death Of The Sun), as Digital Album, and as LP on 180g vinyl in the following variants:

- Black LP - Unlimited

- Transparent Orange LP - Limited to 300x copies via CM Distro & Webshop Europe

- Clear LP - Limited to 300x copies via EMP

- Golden LP – Limited to 300x copies via Nuclear Blast

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sworn Enemies"

"Serpent Messiah"

"Swords Into Flesh"

"Necronomical"

"Tomb Of The Nameless"

"Dawn Sun Carnage" (Intro)

"Temple Of The Abattoir"

"War Blood Hammer"

"As Angels Burn"

"Worm God"

"Death Of The Sun" (CD Bonus Track)

“Sworn Enemies” lyric video:

"Serpent Messiah" video:

(Photo - Maya Melchers)