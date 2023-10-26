KRISIUN Release "Swords Into Flesh" Live Drum Playthrough Video From Brutal Assault 2023

Brazilian death metal heavyweights, Krisiun, have released the video below, featuring a live drum playthrough of "Swords Into Flesh", filmed at Brutal Assault 2023:

"Swords Into Flesh" is featured on the band's new studio album, Mortem Solis, available worldwide via Century Media Records.

For Mortem Solis, the band recorded their new material locally at Family Mob Studio (Ratos De Porão, Crypta) in São Paulo, Brazil and mixed/mastered with Mark Lewis (Kataklysm, Deicide, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mortem Solis comes with artwork designed by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Venom, Dark Funeral). Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sworn Enemies"

"Serpent Messiah"

"Swords Into Flesh"

"Necronomical"

"Tomb Of The Nameless"

"Dawn Sun Carnage" (Intro)

"Temple Of The Abattoir"

"War Blood Hammer"

"As Angels Burn"

"Worm God"

"Death Of The Sun" (CD Bonus Track)

"Necronomical" video:

“War Blood Hammer” lyric video:

"Swords Into Flesh" video:

“Sworn Enemies” lyric video:

"Serpent Messiah" video: