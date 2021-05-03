KROKUS Frontman MARC STORACE Looks Back On Supporting KISS For Animalize Tour - "We Were Treated Well, There Were No Restrictions Backstage; It Was Nice Being With Those Guys"

Courtesy of Tulsa Music Stream, below is an in-depth interview with Krokus frontman Marc Storace. He talks about Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider kicking him off the Wacken Open Air festival, toring with KISS, feuding with W.A.S.P. feud, working with producers Tom Werman and Bob Rock, and more. Storace also brings up a bus accident that was on the same strip where Metallica bassist Cliff Burton died.

On supporting KISS for the Animalize tour

Storace: "They didn't have their costumes on, so you could see who they really were; human beings instead of monters (laughs). They were really nice guys. We'd have breakfast together sometimes, or a coffee in between whatever. We enjoyed that tour. We were treated well. It was nice being with those guys. There were no restrictions backstage, we could walk into their dressing room, chat. The same thing with Sammy Hagar and Judas Priest. It's really nice when it's like that."

On February 19, 2021 Krokus released Adios Amigos Live @ Wacken on CD and DVD.

There is probably no band that doesn't dream of playing at the biggest festival in the metal world. Krokus, the legendary Swiss rock band, rocked there for the second time in August 2019; this time on the main stage. What belonged together came together and the guys, who have played over 2000 concerts worldwide in their 46-year career, experienced one of their strongest moments ever.

Chris von Rohr: “It was a magical day for us! From the first song on we felt that the feeling, the connection and the sound were right. Conclusion: a huge hard rock party."

Fernando von Arb: "Often the best concerts are not recorded or something goes technically wrong. Everything just fit her.”

Adios Amigos Live @ Wacken artwork and tracklisting:

"Headhunter"

"Long Stick Goes Boom"

"American Woman" (The Guess Who cover)

"Hellraiser"

"Winning Man"

"Hoodoo Woman"

"Fire"

"Bedside Radio"

"Rockin' In The Free World" (Neil Young cover)

"Eat The Rich"

"Easy Rocker"

"Heatstrokes"

Drum Solo

"Quinn The Eskimo" (Bob Dylan cover)

