KRYPTONOMICON Unveils "Satanama" Video

Italian metal titans Kryptonomicon have just unleashed their new music video for the track "Satanama". The song appears on the band's new album Daemonolatria, released on June 30, 2024, under the banner of Punishment 18 Records.

For fans of Celtic Frost, Hellhammer, Venom, Kreator, and Slayer, Kryptonomicon’s latest offering promises an unrelenting assault of raw and aggressive metal that harks back to the golden era of the genre.

Led by Stefano Rumich on vocals and guitars, Frank on vocals and bass, and Randy on drums, Krytponomicon delivers a sound that is both obscure and atmospheric, blending the raw energy of early thrash, black, and death metal with their own unique edge. Daemonolatria is a 39-minute journey through ten tracks of pure sonic devastation, crafted to immerse listeners in an intense and evil auditory experience.

Stefano Rumich, the mastermind behind Krytponomicon, shares, "Our new album is very different from the previous one. Now we are a trio and have chosen to feature two vocalists, much like early Kreator. Both Frank and I bring distinct vocal styles, which has driven the songs to be faster and more aggressive. We believe our fans will appreciate this new direction."

Tracklisting:

"Satanama"

"Between Five Candles"

"The Emperor Rising"

"The Spreading Wind Of Epidemic"

"There’s No Life,There’s No Death"

"Lord Of Flies"

"The Sea Of Creeping Evil"

"Blood For The Fire"

"Necromantical Suicide"

"Daemonolatria"

Cover artwork by Paolo Girardi. For further details, visit Kryptonomicon on Facebook.