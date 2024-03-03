KULVERA Announces Departure Of Vocalist BRIAN "BUTCH" BALICH, Introduces New Singer JUSTIN ERB

"So, some things have been brewing in the Kulvera camp over the last couple months," begins an update from the stoner rock band. "First off our friend and front man Brian 'Butch' Balich has decided to step away from the stage for a while. We love Butch and thank him for being with us and an integral part of Kulvera, this would not have happened without him . Butch has written you guys a little something that we will share at the end of the post explaining his situation."

"So onto the what's next... We've been keeping it kinda quiet, but we were lucky enough to get another awesome vocalist on board fairly quickly and are really excited about working with him. Well, we have been for a while now and it's been going great, and things are really sounding killer. Okay, okay who is it you ask?"

"It is none other than the mighty Justin Erb, who is also the front man for our friends Lost Psychonaut!"

"Justin is amazing and has tons of drive, a killer vocal style and fits in like a brother! We couldn't ask for more! All of our booked shows will still be happening without missing a step! So hopefully you guys can all come out and see what's happening. Kulvera would like to thank you all for your support!"

Some words from Butch:

"After struggling with this decision for quite some time now, I decided it was time for me to indefinitely step away from performing. There are a ton of reasons I have for this, but what is most important is I did not want to hold back anyone that was counting on me to contribute to writing, recording and performing live. So, this means I’ve had to make the decision to resign from Kulvera. This was not easy as I, personally and professionally, have so much love and respect for everyone in the band. The last year and a half has been a blast and I’m so appreciative of the time I got to spend with Chuck, Dave, Greg and Matt. I wish them all the best as they continue on with the great Justin Erb on vocals. I can’t wait to hear what they come up with and see them live bringing the doom!"