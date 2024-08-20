KYLESA Announce Return To Performing Live After 10 Years

Savannah sludge metal band, Kylesa, have issued the following update from guitarists/vocalists Phillip Cope and Laura Pleasants:

"After ten years away we are excited to announce our return to performing live, starting at the 2025 edition of Roadburn. We will be playing a limited number of special shows next year celebrating 25 years as a band and it all starts in Tilburg, Netherlands. We have so much more to tell you about over the coming months & we can't wait to see you out there."

Kylesa was formed in 2001 in Savannah (USA) by former members of the heavy underground band Damad with the addition of guitar player Laura Pleasants who was attending the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Phillip Cope and Pleasants are the sole original members and are also the group’s visionaries and songwriters. Originating as a sort of punk / metal / sludge hybrid, Kylesa quickly began to incorporate psychedelic elements into their sound which only expanded throughout their career.

Experimentation has always been a big part of the Kylesa formula. Tuning the guitars extremely low while incorporating hooky melodies and trippy guitar effects was a common denominator for the band. From the beginning, the goal was to push the boundaries of heavy music without holding to one specific genre. Elements of shoegaze, psychedelic rock, indie and cold wave can be found within the sludgy walls of the band. But to simply call them a sludge band would be incorrect. Kylesa sound like no other and are trailblazers in the heavy rock / psych metal / stoner, etc scenes, creating a style and sound uniquely their own while setting a path for many to follow.

Kylesa recorded seven studio albums which were primarily produced by Cope along with a handful of 7”s and EPs. In 2016 after their seventh studio album Exhausting Fire, the band went on an indefinite hiatus. Cope and Pleasants went on to form other projects: Oakskin (Cope) and The Discussion (Pleasants).