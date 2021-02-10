L.A. GUNS Guitarist TRACII GUNS - "I Saw MÖTLEY CRÜE At Their First Gig In Hollywood And It Changed My Life" (Video)

L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns sat down for an exclusive interview with Lee Anderton for another episode of their Captain Meets series. He looks back on his formative years on the LA strip, discusses his influences, and talks about his new signature Kramer guitar.

Tracii Guns: "I still want to be Randy Rhoads and Jimmy Page... one thing that's never changed. But starting in high school, I saw Mötley Crüe at their first gig in Hollywood and it changed my life. I was like, 'Whoa, what is that?!' Because everybody's by now so desensitized to these sorts of loud heavy metal bands with leather. But at the time Mötley Crüe came out, there was W.A.S.P., and it kind of came out of the L.A. punk-rock scene at that time because punk-rock really survived until about 1980-1981 in L.A., and we were really into it. We had The Germs, so we're punk-rock and we all dressed the part. So in about a year's time, I went from having spiky black hair to having Johnny Thunder long black hair because of Nikki Sixx. When W.A.S.P. and Mötley Crüe started playing the Troubadour and the Whiskey, everything changed.

By the time Mötley Crüe exited the club scene in LA, we just kind of stepped right in, and with some foresight. It was like, 'Hey, Mötley Crüe and Van Halen had such a big impact on the LA scene, how can we not copy those things exactly but take the next leap? What's the next leap?'"

On Saturday, March 13 at 10:00 PM Eastern / 7:00 PM Pacific, L.A. Guns featuring vocalist Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns will perform a livestream pay-per-view concert from the Whisky-a-Go-Go in West Hollywood,California.

Discounted pre-sale tickets, priced at $7.95 each, are available now through February 17 at this location. After that, tickets will be priced at $9.95 each, up through day of show. Fans can watch from any device, from anywhere, with the pay-per-view virtual ticket.

Last month, L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns has checked in with a brief update bound to please fans. It reads: "Happy New Year to everyone. Hang tight as we are trying to get the new record finished and out before summer. Rock n Roll!!!"

The as yet untitled effort will be the follow-up to The Devil You Know, released in 2019 via Frontiers Music.

In 2020, L.A. Guns, featuring Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns, released a new single, "Let You Down". The song was written and recorded while the band is in the midst of work on their next studio album. LAG was so struck by the song that they felt the need to release it immediately, rather than sit on it for the next studio album. It may or may not appear on said album.

Of the song, Phil Lewis says, "This is our new single, 'Let You Down,' a deep haunting work and words from a tormented soul. It was recorded during quarantine, so Tracii laid down his guitar tracks in Denmark, I did my vocals at home in Las Vegas, and Adam Hamilton played drums and mixed it in LA. Under normal circumstances, it would have been recorded in a more traditional way, but somehow the isolation adds to the atmosphere of this very cool song. I’m sure you’re going to love it. Cheers."

Tracii Guns adds, "This song just appeared at the right time, while we were writing and recording on different continents. Also, we won’t be performing anytime soon and it seems like the type of song that our fans can hold on to for awhile."