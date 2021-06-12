LA ARMADA Drop New Single/Video "All We Know"

La Armada - the Chicago by way of the Dominican Republic five-piece has completed production on its next album Anti-Colonial Vol. 2, which is set for release later this year via the band's own label Mal De Ojo Records in the U.S. The album will be released via Thousand Islands Records in Canada and Lockjaw Records in Europe and the UK.

The band writes, "'All We Know' is a groove-filled anthem written from within the eye of a hurricane. Our singer came up with the lyrics after having lived through Hurricanes Irma and Maria, devastating earthquakes, and the pandemic, all from his native town in Yauco, Puerto Rico. It’s an angsty first hand account of the indifference and corruption that surrounded the government response to these disasters and a reminder that at the end of the day, this is how it's always been, and that one way or another the people will always get by."

La Armada’s focus is to leave their mark on heavy music. A punk band at heart, they utilize elements of Afro-Caribbean rhythms and metal to create a style as unique as their story. Formed in the Dominican Republic in 2001 from where they dominated the Caribbean scene for years, the band opted to take a leap and relocate to Chicago in 2008, where they still reside.

Influenced by bands ranging from the Bad Brains to Death, they take elements from their native Island’s music to conjure a unique recipe; explosive live energy, and a clear cut narrative that highlights the effects of neo-colonialism on vulnerable communities.

(Photo by Manuel Velasco)