LA Pop Art Celebrates KISS With Branded Apparel

LA Pop Art announces that it has joined forces with KISS to launch a branded Word Art line of apparel that celebrates the legendary band’s enduring magic.



“You wanted the best; you got the best!” We couldn’t be more excited and honored to be working with one of the most iconic rock bands of all time and, more importantly, being able to offer The KISS Army something so unique,” says LA Pop Art company founder Joseph Leibovic.



Just in time to commemorate their End of The Road final tour, LA Pop Art has created the iconic KISS logo out of their popular song titles and the famous makeup of the Demon, Starchild, Catman, and Spaceman. T-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags and more are now available for men, women, and children.







“There has never been a band like KISS and there will never be another band like them,” Leibovic adds. “We wanted to honor their legend with a truly one-of-a-kind design that is a must-have for any KISS fan.”



This fully licensed KISS merchandise is boldly printed with pride in the USA and available for purchase at LAPopArt.com, Macys.com, Amazon.com, and other select quality retailers.



LA Pop Art worked with KISS’s licensing agency, Epic Rights, to facilitate this partnership.



The company’s full line of products are available at Lapopart.com.



