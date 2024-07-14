LA's Legendary Record Plant Recording Studio Used By KISS, METALLICA, ALICE COOPER, GUNS N' ROSES And More Shutting Its Doors After 55 Years

Los Angeles Magazine is reporting that, according to multiple social media posts and former employees, the legendary Record Plant recording studio, is set to close. Artists that have graced its halls include KISS, Queen, Metallica, Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Black Sabbath and more.

"There is no money in the recording music business," says Gary Myerberg, a longtime engineer at East/West and Ocean Way. “That’s basically like a flyer for your show. I don’t think there’s much hope for the recording industry in L.A. If you want to go to the studio and spend $2,000 a day, just take that and buy a laptop and a sample library or tell A.I. what song you want to make and it’ll make it."

Even the most basic offerings of a studio are moot for many musicians. "The need for a big room is pretty minor at this point," says guitar technician Jesse McInturff. "There are less and less rock bands and you could record Taylor Swift in a vocal booth the size of a closet." McInturff, 40, says his 20-year-old music students dream of going to a place like the Record Plant, which he says, 'never existed for them.'"

Read the complete report via Los Angeles Magazine here.

Photo: recordplant.com