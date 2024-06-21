LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE Share New Single "Shimmering"; Official Visualizer Streaming

June 21 is Midsummer's Day, the day of the summer solstice and the the longest day of the year. A perfect day for the release of the new Lacrimas Profundere song "Shimmering" - a gothic summer song for long party nights and also the first single from the band's new album to be released mid-2025 via Steamhammer/SPV.

Borrowing from the glorious eighties gothic era and paired with modern, hooky songwriting and powerful production from the Kohlekeller Studios, the track brings back memories of their successful album Filthy Notes For Frozen Hearts released in 2006. An album that hearkens to the days of MTV, when Bam Margera played its songs repeatedly and even named his record label Filthy Note after the album's title.

"Shimmering" is a homage to the skyline of a city like LA, painting a fascinating, shimmering mirage of light and broken whiskey glasses in front of the Rainbow Bar and Grill.

Stream/download the song here, and watch a visualizer below: