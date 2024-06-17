LACUNA COIL Part Ways With Guitarist DIEGO CAVALLOTTI

Italian goth metal legends, Lacuna Coil, have announced that they are parting ways with guitarist Diego Cavallotti. The band issued the following statement via social media:

"As we step into a new cycle, writing and recording our next album, we are parting ways with Diego "DD" Cavallotti. We thank him for the many unforgettable moments shared over the years and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

"All future live plans remain unchanged and the new songs are taking form, we can't wait to share them with our fans.

Back in April, Lacuna Coil issued their new single, “In The Mean Time”, featuring Ash Costello of New Years Day.

The song’s title is a reference to the mean times the world is living in, as well as a reference to the state the band itself is in, between cycles..

“’In The Mean Time’ is a reflection on how much our society has generally ‘lost the plot’. We are living in really mean times filled with unhappy people: lonely, anxious, depressed, destructive. The pressure that crushes from the outside doesn't allow to see things with the right clarity. This song is like group therapy: not a lamentation, but acceptance that once broken, it’s hard to put oneself back together again. We need to take our minds off all the inescapable toxicity and find that there’s so much more to this life… and know that in the meantime, everything cannot be aligned. We invited Ash Costello from New Years Day to feature on the track and we're thrilled she came on board adding exactly what we needed for this song with her warm voice and charisma”, the band said.

Ash Costello from New Years Day further added: “I am deeply honored to join Lacuna Coil on tour for the first time, to have the incredible opportunity to lend my guest vocals to a new track and appear in the music video. Working alongside the powerhouse vocalist Cristina has been a privilege, and I may be biased in saying that ‘In The Mean Time’ has quickly become my favorite by Lacuna Coil. Its message about embracing individuality and not conforming deeply resonates with me.”

The song is available on all digital platforms here, and you can watch the accompanying video that was directed by Patric Ullaeus for rEvolver Film Company AB below:

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)