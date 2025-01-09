LACUNA COIL Release "Gravity" Single And Music Video

While 2025 has barely started, Italian metal legends, Lacuna Coil, are already going full force with the release of their newest single, "Gravity". This track, which comes with a striking music video, marks the fifth single from their upcoming record, Sleepless Empire, which is set to be released February 14 via Century Media Records.

Exploring themes of the inevitability of fate as well as the constant cycle of falling and rising, "Gravity" delivers an important message about resilience. Watch the video below.

The band shares about the single: "Balance is so difficult to keep as we navigate through desperate times, feeling lost and gasping as we ask for help. How do we deal with tough times? Do we ask for a hand? Or do we isolate ourselves from everything else to recollect in our own misanthropic golden cage? I hope you will love 'Gravity' as much as we do and that it will make you reflect on the time we have left and how to use it wisely."

Sleepless Empire marks the 10th studio album of Lacuna Coil and is the first full-length release after their remake album Comalies XX, which came out in 2022.

The band shares about Sleepless Empire: "Sleepless Empire captures, through our eyes, the chaos of a generation trapped in a digital world that never stops, where social media consumes identity and every day pushes us one step closer to becoming soulless zombies. We find ourselves in between, having witnessed a full analogic world and the modern one, confronting the evolution and searching for a true meaning of it all. Throughout every song, the journey is an undercurrent of rebellion, a desperate cry to reclaim oneself in an era that seems to have lost its sense of time and reality."

The new album is comprised of 11 tracks; each one is a richly textured soundtrack to a specific time and place. With Sleepless Empire, that place is dark, cinematic, and unmistakably true to the unique characteristics that have given Lacuna Coil such a celebrated entry in the annals of heavy music.

Sleepless Empire can be pre-ordered now here, where the album is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set with symbolic dice oracle

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Ltd. CD Digipak (US version)

- black LP & LP-Booklet

- black LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

- Ltd. white LP & LP-Booklet

- Ltd. deep blood red LP & LP-Booklet (exclusive Sony Music Entertainment Italy version)

- Ltd. Sparkle Rainbow LP & LP-Booklet

- Ltd. transp. glow in the dark LP & LP-Booklet (exclusive band version)

- black LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

- Ltd. ultra clear LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

- Ltd. silver LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

- Digital album

Sleepless Empire tracklisting

"The Siege"

"Oxygen"

"Scarecrow"

"Gravity"

"I Wish You Were Dead"

"Hosting The Shadow" (feat. Randy Blythe)

"In Nomine Patris"

"Sleepless Empire"

"Sleep Paralysis"

"In The Mean Time" (feat. Ash Costello)

"Never Dawn"

"Oxygen" video:

"Hosting The Shadow":

"In The Mean Time" video:

"Never Dawn" lyric video:

After the release of Sleepless Empire, Lacuna Coil will not be slowing down. Shortly after the release of their new record, the Italian powerhouse will be touring through Latin America as well as Mexico in March 2025. They also recently announced that they will be joining Machine Head on their massive tour across North America in April and May 2025, alongside In Flames and Unearth. Additionally, the band has already announced some festivals in Europe during the summer.

Lacuna Coil lineup:

Cristina Scabbia - Vocals

Andrea Ferro - Vocals

Marco Coti Zelati - Bass, Guitars, Synths

Richard Meiz - Drums

(Photo - CUNENE)