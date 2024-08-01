LACUNA COIL Release New Single "Hosting The Shadow" Feat. LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE; Audio

Italian Goth metal legends, Lacuna Coil, are proud to unleash a new single, "Hosting The Shadow", on the world. After their successful collaboration with Ash Costello of New Years Day on their latest single "In The Mean Time", the new track comes with none other than Randy Blythe from the mighty American band, Lamb Of God.

Stream/download "Hosting The Shadow" (feat. Randy Blythe) here. Listen below.

Lacuna Coil adds about the new single and collaboration with Randy: "‘Hosting The Shadow’ is a trip through light and dark, where silence reveals its hidden secrets. Obscure moments can become occasions to evolve, to learn to master one’s own shadow - which is crucial in order to prevail. Randy Blythe did an incredible job on this track, we absolutely adore his voice and his evil laugh! Our admiration for him is infinite and to have him as a guest on this song is a dream come true. Partnering with a friend you respect immensely, that also kicks ass on stages around the world: it doesn’t get any better than this. We’re looking forward to the day we can perform 'Hosting The Shadow' live together!"

The appreciation for the collaboration is more than mutual. Randy Blythe adds: “I was super excited when Lacuna Coil asked me to sing on a song with them - not only am I a big fan of their music, they are truly beautiful souls who have been like family to me for 20 years now. We’ve played shows together all over the world, and I’ve always wanted to jump onstage and sing with them - I can’t wait until it actually happens with 'Hosting The Shadow'!"

It truly is friendship season for Lacuna Coil: Following their features with Ash Costello and Randy Blythe, the band heads out to the UK & Ireland with special guests and friends Blind Channel from Finland. Tickets here.

Tour dates:

October

12 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur Club

15 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

16 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

18 - Bournemouth, UK- O2 Academy

20 - Manchester, UK - Academy

21 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

22 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK’S Steel Mill

24 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

25 - London, UK - Roundhouse

26 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

(Single artwork by Roberto Toderico, @Todericoart)