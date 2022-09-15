LACUNA COIL Release “Swamped XX” Music Video

Lacuna Coil have released a music video for the new version of "Swamped", to be featured on Comalies XX, out on October 14 via Century Media Records. The Trilathera-directed clip can be viewed below:

Back in 2002, Lacuna Coil released an album which is now undeniably an anthem laden millennial classic that established them as a band with the stamina to go the distance and much of the climbing that still lay ahead back then. Now, 20 years later, Lacunca Coil decided to revisit the songs, but not to just re-record the songs as they were, but deconstruct and transport them into 2022.

“This is not a reboot or a spin-off or anything like that,’ says vocalist Cristina Scabbia. “We just wanted to give these songs a 2022 dress and see how this guy or girl who was born 20 years ago would still look fucking slick in 2022.”

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Swamped XX”

“Heaven’s A Lie XX”

“Daylight Dancer XX”

“Humane XX”

“Self Deception XX”

“Aeon XX”

“Tight Rope XX”

“The Ghost Woman And The Hunter XX”

“Unspoken XX”

“Entwined XX”

“The Prophet Said XX”

“Angel’s Punishment XX”

“Comalies XX”

CD2

“Swamped”

“Heaven's A Lie”

“Daylight Dancer”

“Humane”

“Self Deception”

“Aeon”

“Tight Rope”

“The Ghost Woman And The Hunter”

“Unspoken”

“Entwined”

“The Prophet Said”

“Angel's Punishment”

“Comalies”