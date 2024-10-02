LACUNA COIL To Release Sleepless Empire Album In February; "Oxygen" Single And Video Out Today

Italian metal titans, Lacuna Coil, announce their 10th studio album Sleepless Empire - their first collection of new songs since 2019's Black Anima - with their new single "Oxygen".

"Oxygen" comes with a mesmerizing music video, filmed in Latina and directed by Daniele Tofani, that shows singer Cristina Scabbia in the lead role. Stream/download the single here. The video will premier today at 9 AM, PT // 12 PM, ET // 6 PM, CET.

Cristina Scabbia commented on the track and her experience filming the video: "'Oxygen' is a powerful exploration of emotional struggle and inner conflict. The lyrics convey a sense of drowning in a toxic environment, both literally (in the video) and metaphorically, where attempts at salvation, represented by 'oxygen' are somehow futile. This song encapsulates the feeling of struggling to break free from what holds us down, when the journey is filled with difficulty. It's a raw anthem of vulnerability, resilience, and the courage to face what seems insurmountable. Having to stay in the water for so many hours during the video shoot was cathartic for me, the realisation that the pleasant sensation of floating could in an instant become dangerous and deadly if I wasn't careful was very fitting with the song's theme."

Inspiration to create Sleepless Empire came during the sessions for Comalies XX (2022), the acclaimed remake of their breakthrough record of the same title. Writing and recording took place in northern Italy between Milano (the band's hometown) and Como, where SPVN Studios are located. As with their previous albums, production was done in house with Marco "Maki" Coti Zelati at the helm, and artwork was hand curated by the talented Italian artist Roberto Toderico. Two other very special talents enrich the album, namely the guest vocalists: Lamb of God's Randy Blythe on the song "Hosting the Shadow" and New Year's Day's Ash Costello on "In The Mean Time".

As a token of the band's love for the gaming world (which we've seen in past endevours such as their card game "Horns Up" and their collaboration with Zombicide for which they wrote the track "Never Dawn"), the band have created an oracle "game" to be played with custom made dice available only in the box set version of Sleepless Empire.

The new album is comprised of 11 tracks; each one is a richly textured soundtrack to a specific time and place. With Sleepless Empire, that place is dark, cinematic, and unmistakably true to the unique characteristics that have given Lacuna Coil such a celebrated entry in the annals of heavy music. The band shares: "'Sleepless Empire' captures, through our eyes, the chaos of a generation trapped in a digital world that never stops, where social media consumes identity and every day pushes us one step closer to becoming soulless zombies. We find ourselves in between, having witnessed a full analogic world and the modern one, confronting the evolution and searching for a true meaning of it all. Throughout every song, the journey is an undercurrent of rebellion, a desperate cry to reclaim oneself in an era that seems to have lost its sense of time and reality."

Sleepless Empire can be pre-ordered now here, where the album is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set with symbolic dice oracle

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Ltd. CD Digipak (US version)

- black LP & LP-Booklet

- black LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

- Ltd. white LP & LP-Booklet

- Ltd. deep blood red LP & LP-Booklet (exclusive Sony Music Entertainment Italy version)

- Ltd. Sparkle Rainbow LP & LP-Booklet

- Ltd. transp. glow in the dark LP & LP-Booklet (exclusive band version)

- black LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

- Ltd. ultra clear LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

- Ltd. silver LP & LP-Booklet (US version)

- Digital album

Sleepless Empire tracklisting

"The Siege"

"Oxygen"

"Scarecrow"

"Gravity"

"I Wish You Were Dead"

"Hosting The Shadow" (feat. Randy Blythe)

"In Nomine Patris"

"Sleepless Empire"

"Sleep Paralysis"

"In The Mean Time" (feat. Ash Costello)

"Never Dawn"

Later this month, Lacuna Coil will embark on their UK & Ireland headlining tour with Finnish nu metal group Blind Channel. Tickets are available here. Summer festival dates to follow with more to be announced soon.

Lacuna Coil lineup:

Cristina Scabbia - Vocals

Andrea Ferro - Vocals

Marco Coti Zelati - Bass, Guitars, Synths

Richard Meiz - Drums

(Photo - CUNENE)