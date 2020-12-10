LAKE OF TEARS Share Lyric Video For New Song "At The Destination"
Swedish dark rock pioneers, Lake Of Tears, will release their first new album in 10 years, Ominous, on February 19 via AFM Records. Pre-order here, and watch a lyric video for the song "At The Destination" below.
The new release is the perfect soundtrack for short, grey days and long, cold, dark nights. After nearly a decade of silence, Daniel Brennare, head and heart of the band, finally reveals his sinister world of thought.
"This is not a record where you should primarily listen to the individual songs. Instead it is a whole, where the artwork and songs are puzzled together," states Daniel.
Tracklisting:
"At The Destination"
"In Wait And In Worries"
"Lost In A Moment"
"Ominous One"
"Ominous Too"
"One Without Dreams"
"The End Of This World"
"Cosmic Sailor"
"In Gloom"
"At The Destination" lyric video: