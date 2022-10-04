LAMB OF GOD Announce Omens Signing Session At Hollywood's Amoeba Music

Virginian metal titans, Lamb Of God, have announced a signing session for their new album, Omens.

Says the band: "Los Angeles: Join us for an exclusive Omens in-store band signing at Amoeba Hollywood Thursday, October 13th starting at 4pm. To attend, purchase your copy of Omens on CD (Deluxe Ltd. Edition Exclusive Softpak CD with alternate cover art + documentary access code) or LP in-store beginning October 7th. Free poster with purchase - one per customer/while they last."

For more info, head here.



Following their headline set at Bloodstock Festival this August, Lamb Of God shared a live video for "Omens", the title track of their forthcoming new album. With their set both crushing and scorching in equal measure, the video footage was captured during that performance and premieres for the first time today.

When the "Omens" single was first released, Lamb Of God frontman D. Randall Blythe commented, “I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns, both in our personal lives and in a broader sociohistorical context. What some call ‘omens’ are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun. It’s foolish to ignore this, but we all do it.”

Watch “Omens" (Live at Bloodstock):

The band recently shared the video below, along with the following message:

"In February 2022, we entered Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA to begin recording our 9th studio album, what would become Omens. We recorded this record the old-fashioned way... with five of us, in a room together, playing music. We filmed the entire process.

Beginning October 6th, we will be streaming The Making Of: Omens, a short film documenting the recording of our forthcoming album. The documentary will include four full song performances recorded in the live room at Henson Studios: 'Nevermore', 'Omens', 'Vanishing' and 'Gomorrah'.

Watch the The Making Of: Omens premiere live stream event on Thursday, October 6th at watch.lamb-of-god.com or anytime throughout the month of October.

All CD and vinyl copies of Omens will include a FREE access code to view the documentary (limited to US products only). Standalone live stream and video-on-demand tickets will go on-sale September 22nd. Pre-order the Omens CD or Vinyl from the bands official US & UK store and receive your access code before October 6th."

The Omens album arrives on October 7 via Nuclear Blast Records, and is perhaps Lamb Of God's angriest album yet. Produced by long-time collaborator Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth), Omens is a vicious new testament for the Richmond, Virginia-based band, a furious entry in their beloved catalogue. "The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” Blythe explains. "It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal architects tracked Omens at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from The Doors, The Ramones, and Soundgarden, among others. "The inner workings of the band have never been better,” explains guitarist Mark Morton. “You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

The Omens album pre-order is live now, boasting several exclusive items, including a signed colored vinyl variant, shirt, hoodie, and signed CDs with an alternate color cover. All physical CD and Vinyl releases will include a free access code to watch the livestream viewing of "The Making of Omens" documentary, which will premiere the week of album release.

Omens artwork and tracklisting:

"Nevermore"

"Vanishing"

"To The Grave"

"Ditch"

"Omens"

"Gomorrah"

"Ill Designs"

"Grayscale"

"Denial Mechanism"

"September Song"

"Grayscale" lyric video:

“Omens” video:

"Omens" lyric video:

"Nevermore" video:

(Photo - Katja Ogrin/Bloodstock)