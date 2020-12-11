LAMB OF GOD Announces Second Collaboration With Nightflyer Roastworks For Overlord Dark Roast Coffee

Lamb Of God has collaborated with Nightflyer Roastworks once again to create Overlord Dark Roast, the band’s second signature coffee. Overlord was created at the behest of Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe and perfected by guitarist Willie Adler and Nightflyer Roastworks' Paul Waggoner.

“I loved what Willie came up with for Memento Mori but I have been lobbying him to make a dark roast ever since,” Blythe says. “I like my coffee strong, dark and BLACK like my soul. Overlord checks those boxes!”

This dark roast blends beans from Brazil, El Salvador and Guatemala to create a robust coffee with very rich, dark chocolatey notes that's a little smoky. It's a “diner dark,” an elevated take on the diner coffee Lamb Of God has come to enjoy over the years on the road.

Overlord follows the release of Memento Mori, a single origin small batch medium roast coffee launched in August. Both available in whole bean 12 oz. bags from LambofGodCoffee.com.

Lamb Of God is:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums